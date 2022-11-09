RLD candidate to be fielded for Khatauli bypoll, says Jayant

MEERUT Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Tuesday said his party’s candidate would be fielded for the Khatauli bypoll while the Samajwadi Party (SP) would contest in Mainpuri and Rampur constituencies. He claimed that the RLD-SP alliance would register victory on all three seats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Baghpat to inaugurate a volleyball competition. He was replying to queries on the December 5 by-election to the Khatauli seat announced by the Election Commission earlier in the day. The Khatauli bypoll was necessitated after BJP MLA Vikram Saini was last month convicted in a 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case and handed a two-year jail term.

Criticising the state government, Chaudhary said sportspersons in the state were being deprived of facilities. “That is why players from smaller states like Haryana and Delhi bag more medals than UP. Coaches should be appointed in stadiums to provide technical expertise to players and they should also be given priority in government jobs,” he stated.

The RLD has planned a roadshow in 10 villages of Khatauli on November 15 and Jayant Chaudhary will also address a public rally thereafter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}