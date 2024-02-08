RLD to go to Ayodhya for Ram Lalla darshan with MLAs of BJP, other parties on February 11

Amid a strong buzz over a growing rift with its ally Samajwadi Party and increasing proximity to the BJP, the Rashtriya Lok Dal has taken a completely different stand than the SP on Uttar Pradesh MLAs’ visit to Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Lalla on February 11. Devotees on way to Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya. (FILE PHOTO)

While the RLD has accepted UP assembly speaker Satish Mahana’s invitation for the same, the SP has turned it down, saying that its MLAs will go later. The lawmakers visiting Ayodhya will also include those of the BJP.

For his part, chief minister Yogi Adityanath has indicated that as a legislator he will accompany the MLAs when they go for darshan under the leadership of the speaker.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath , along with cabinet ministers, will also visit Ayodhya the same day, agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi, who is in-charge of Ayodhya district, had said on Tuesday.

On Thursday, RLD legislature party leader Rajpal Baliyan said his party respected all the religions.

“God belongs to everyone,” he added.

“Secularism does not mean abusing the Hindus. All the MLAs of the RLD will go to Ayodhya,” said Rashtriya Lok Dal (Traders Cell) leader Rohit Agarwal.

The Samajwadi Party is the main opposition party while the Congress and the RLD are the other opposition parties in the state legislative assembly. They usually oppose the BJP on various important issues.

“No Samajwadi Party MLA will go with the group. We will go as per our own convenience,” said Samajwadi Party spokesman and former minister Rajendra Chaudhary.

Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav was among the leaders who had suggested that the speaker should take the MLAs for “darshan” at the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Shivpal Yadav has now said the SP will not be part of the February 11 group because his demand for taking the MLAs to the January 22 ceremony was not met.

“We will now request leader of opposition (Akhilesh Yadav) to arrange for a separate tour for ‘darshan’ for Samajwadi Party MLAs,” Shivpal Yadav said.

The Congress has already decided to go for “darshan” with the speaker-led group.

“Yes, we have received the invitation. We will go for “darshan; to Ayodhya,” said Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra “Mona”.

Earlier, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, his predecessor Sonia Gandhi, and Lok Sabha floor leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had decided not to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22, calling it a “RSS/BJP event” and a political project for electoral gains. Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, however, decided to go for bathing at Saryu and have darshan of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 15.

Bahujan Samaj Party is yet to make its stand clear on the issue. BSP MLA Uma Shankar Singh was not available for comment on Thursday.

On February 6, speaker Satish Mahana said that all the members of the legislative assembly had been invited to Ayodhya for darshan of Lord Ram on February 11.

“In the presence of the chief minister, party leaders had requested to take them to Ayodhya. Shivpal Singh Yadav ji (senior Samajwadi Party leader) had also said that if the Speaker takes us, we will go. I am inviting you all on the behalf of the chief minister and on my own behalf,” he had said.

“All members are invited to visit Ayodhya Dham on February 11,” Mahana had said.

Ten super luxury buses of the UPSRTC have been arranged by Yogi Adityanath government for taking the MLAs to Ayodhya.

Ram dhun will be played in all the buses that would remain available for the MLAs at 8.15 AM on February 11, an official press release said. The state government has asked the UPSRTC to ensure that first aid kit is available in all the buses.