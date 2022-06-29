Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RLD to launch membership campaign

The party plans to carry membership campaign to every village and focus on youths, according to RLD UP unit president Ramashish Rai .
State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ramashish Rai (hand raised) addressing the media in Agra on Wednesday. (HT photo)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 11:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Agra State president of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Ramashish Rai informed on Wednesday that the party was launching a membership campaign to add lakhs of members to the party organization by December 23, the birth anniversary of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

Rai was interacting with the media along with the party’s state spokesperson, Kaptan Singh Chahar.

“We will carry this membership campaign to every village and focus on youths. The party will contest the local bodies elections of Nagar Panchayat and Nagar Palika and for this, members are being enrolled in every ward,” he stated.

Rai attacked the BJP for failing to fulfil the promises made before the elections. He said farmers were still waiting for doubling of their income, as promised by the BJP. The promise of 2 crores jobs to youths was also not fulfilled, he alleged.

“The new recruitment scheme for Indian Armed forces, Agnipath is injustice to youths who are feeling cheated. RLD will organize a Yuva Aakrosh Sammellan to highlight this step by the BJP,” said Rai.

“The government should withdraw Agnipath scheme and also cases lodged against protesters. The Uttar Pradesh government is anti-farmer and anti-youth and farmers in UP are committing suicide,” he alleged.

