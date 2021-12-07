Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Akhilesh Yadav to address joint rally in Meerut
lucknow news

RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Akhilesh Yadav to address joint rally in Meerut

Both leaders are expected to meet at the Hindon airstrip and arrive at the rally venue in a helicopter.
Both leaders are expected to meet at the Hindon airstrip and arrive at the rally venue in a helicopter, Hindustan Times reported earlier. (File image)(Twitter/@jayantrld)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 07:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, Lucknow

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will share the stage on Tuesday as they will hold a joint rally in western Uttar Pradesh. The rally will be held in Meerut's Dabathua village, months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, people familiar with the development said.

Both leaders are expected to meet at the Hindon airstrip and arrive at the rally venue in a helicopter, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

SP district president in Meerut said that supporters of both parties will reach the venue, spread over 30 bigha, in over 2,000 tractors and 1,000 buses to listen to their leaders. It has been learnt that party leaders have been preparing for weeks to mobilise the crowd for the rally in large numbers.

"People are excited for the rally, which has been given the name ‘Parivartan Sandesh Rally’ and the presence of two leaders on the dais will propagate political change,” emphasised Rajpal Singh, SP district president in Meerut.

The RLD-Samajwadi Party alliance will help in redefining political and social equations following the communal riots of Muzaffarnagar in September 2013 that led to a Muslim-Jat divide on RLD’s homeground, according to political analysts. Currently, the BJP is in power in 51 out of 71 constituencies in 14 districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions.

RELATED STORIES

In the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. This time, Akhilesh Yadav has made claims of winning 400 out of 403 seats.

(With inputs from reporter)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
akhilesh yadav samajwadi party assembly election uttar pradesh jayant chaudhary
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP