RLD's Jayant Chaudhary, SP's Akhilesh Yadav to address joint rally in Meerut

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will share the stage on Tuesday as they will hold a joint rally in western Uttar Pradesh. The rally will be held in Meerut's Dabathua village, months ahead of the crucial Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, people familiar with the development said.

Both leaders are expected to meet at the Hindon airstrip and arrive at the rally venue in a helicopter, Hindustan Times reported earlier.

SP district president in Meerut said that supporters of both parties will reach the venue, spread over 30 bigha, in over 2,000 tractors and 1,000 buses to listen to their leaders. It has been learnt that party leaders have been preparing for weeks to mobilise the crowd for the rally in large numbers.

"People are excited for the rally, which has been given the name ‘Parivartan Sandesh Rally’ and the presence of two leaders on the dais will propagate political change,” emphasised Rajpal Singh, SP district president in Meerut.

The RLD-Samajwadi Party alliance will help in redefining political and social equations following the communal riots of Muzaffarnagar in September 2013 that led to a Muslim-Jat divide on RLD’s homeground, according to political analysts. Currently, the BJP is in power in 51 out of 71 constituencies in 14 districts of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad divisions.

In the 2017 assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh assembly. Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. This time, Akhilesh Yadav has made claims of winning 400 out of 403 seats.

(With inputs from reporter)