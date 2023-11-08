Rly dy chief engineer, two others held in bribery case
Searches conducted at multiple premises of the official in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Kosi Kalan , which led to recovery of ₹52 Lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents
LUCKNOW A deputy chief engineer-II (IRSE 2006), Northern Railway, Charbagh, Lucknow, a contractor and his son were arrested by the CBI on Tuesday in an alleged case of graft. The official accepted ₹5 lakh bribe from the father-son duo, said officials.
Searches were conducted at multiple premises of the official in Lucknow, Jaunpur and Kosi Kalan (Uttar Pradesh), which led to the recovery of ₹52 Lakh, locker keys, electronic items and incriminating documents. The arrested accused will be produced before the competent court on Thursday.
In a press note shared with media, the CBI officials stated that the accused were identified as Harish Kumar, IRSE 2006, dy chief engineer- II, constructions, NR, Charbagh, Lucknow, Virendra Tomar and his son Prashant Tomar of M/s Tomar Construction, Kosi Kalan, Uttar Pradesh.
Officials said it was alleged that the accused demanded bribe from the contractor of a private company for undue favour in expeditious processing of due payments. On Tuesday, a case was registered against 10 accused, including public servants of NR, Lucknow and others.
It was alleged that the public servants posted at NR, Lucknow, entered into a conspiracy with private contractors and were showing undue favour in approving payments.