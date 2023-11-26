RMILMS gearing up for new neuro-sciences centre

Patients in need will soon have access to facilities at the upcoming neuro-sciences centre at the Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS). The state government has recently released a sum of ₹2.8 crore for the centre, part of the total sanctioned budget of ₹46 crore, which will be released in phases.

The department has requested the posting of four new faculty/doctors, 100 nurses, and the necessary equipment for the operating theatres and wards to run the new centre. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The construction of the new tertiary care neurosciences centre is underway on the campus, housed in one of the buildings. Two additional floors are being added to the building to accommodate the centre. The new facility will include four modular operating theatres, wards, and other necessary facilities for both daycare and admitted patients.

“We hope to get the building ready in a month or two. We will then start the admission of patients. With additional wards in new floors in the building we will admit more patients,” said Dr Dipak Singh, head of the department of neurosurgery at the RMLIMS.

A 19-bed ICU will also run in the centre.

The centre will cater to patients from Lucknow, Bahraich, Basti, Gonda, Maharajganj, Hardoi, Unnao, Sitapur and other districts of the state.

The new centre will have a dedicated stroke centre and paediatric-neuro-surgery unit, besides a DSA lab. The digital subtraction angiography (DSA) lab provides images of the blood vessels in the brain to detect a problem with blood flow.

