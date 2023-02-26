Home / Cities / Lucknow News / RMLIMS nurses recruitment exam: Candidates from 18 centres to reappear in fresh test

RMLIMS nurses recruitment exam: Candidates from 18 centres to reappear in fresh test

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 26, 2023 12:50 AM IST

Candidates who took the nurses’ recruitment exam conducted by Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) at 18 different centres, will have to take the exam again as a probe committee has found reason to doubt the fairness of the examination.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The committee has recommended that the examination be re-conducted for candidates of 18 centres and names of these centres have been displayed on the institute’s website. The date of the examination and the new centres will be communicated to the candidates shortly, a press statement from the institute read.

The agency, EDUTEST, which conducted the test, will compensate the travel expenses of the affected candidates who will have to reappear. The probe was set up after technical glitches were reported from seven centres and a re-exam was announced.

“The probe committee has submitted its report. And it has stated that the sanctity of the exam could have been compromised at 11 other centres too,” said Dr AK Jain, spokesperson of the institute in a press statement.

The high-level committee constituted at RMLIMS evaluated the examination process at all 92 centres. After examining the feedback forms from observers of RMLIMS who had been sent to the examination centers, grievances received from candidates/others, video clips/messages on WhatsApp chats and social media and interrogation/examination of records of agency, it was concluded that the sanctity of the examination could have been compromised at another 11 centres, besides the seven centres where the examination had already been cancelled.

