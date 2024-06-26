RMLNLU to hold convocation after gap of 9 years

Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU) will hold its convocation ceremony after a gap of nine years this July 13. The Lucknow-based university will award degrees and medals to students who graduated from there over the years. Vice-chancellor Amar Pal Singh

Vice-chancellor Amar Pal Singh said, “The university will hold its convocation on July 13 which was pending for the past nine years. We had planned to hold it in 2020 but called it off after the Covid-19 outbreak. Over 2,000 students of BA-LLB, LLM, and PhD programmes will receive their degrees, and 132 medals, including 70 gold medals, will be awarded at the event.”

While chief justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud will be the chief guest, it will also be attended by chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is the chairman of the general council, and justice Vikram Nath, a judge at the Supreme Court, and justice Arun Bhansali of the Allahabad high court, the V-C said in his first press conference after assuming the office in March.

After the convocation, RMLNLU will undergo NAAC accreditation, and the process will begin in September, the V-C said.

“Research will be a focus area, and special efforts will be made to make Dr. Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University a policy research institution and develop institutional associations to ensure a healthy academic ecosystem for interdisciplinary research,” he remarked.

On the university’s decision to hike its fees, the V-C said, “All new students will now have to pay ₹2 lakh per annum. Till last year, the fees was ₹1.5 lakh. The revised fees will be charged from the new batch.”

New 3-year LLB course in the works RMLNLU is gearing up for the launch of a three-year LLB programme and various paralegal courses in the next academic session, the V-C said. As such, it intends to upgrade its profile by evolving associations with academic and professional institutions, he said. The Uttar Pradesh State Institute of Forensic Sciences and Giri Institute of Developmental Studies are institutions with which the University is in an advanced stage of evolving MoUs for academic associations, the V-C added.