Rajkiya Nurses Sangh, Uttar Pradesh (RNS UP), a body of government nurses, has alleged serious lapses in the transfer of nursing staff in government hospitals across the state. RNS UP flags lapses in nursing staff transfers, writes to CM

RNS UP general secretary Ashok Kumar has written to the chief minister, raising concerns and alleging that in violation of the existing policy, several nurses were posted in their home districts despite the government order (GO) on home district postings still being awaited.

“Some senior nursing officers who recently received promotions were posted at community health centres (CHCs), even though no sanctioned posts for senior nursing officers exist there. Such officers should have been accommodated in district hospitals. We are submitting examples of 10 nursing officers who were transferred to their home districts, while many others are still awaiting a GO facilitating home district transfers,” Kumar said.

Referring to a letter issued on May 5 by the chief secretary (personnel Section-4), government of Uttar Pradesh, regarding the annual transfer policy for 2026-27, Kumar said transfers of Group B personnel were to be conducted through a merit-based online transfer system, with priority given to staffing the eight Aspirational Districts.

“Priority was mandated for the saturation of the eight Aspirational Districts. Transfers within the nursing cadre were executed irregularly and for personal gains, in violation of the aforementioned directives. Specifically, the director general (medical and health services, UP), the director (nursing, Swasthya Bhawan, Lucknow), and their respective camp offices facilitated the transfer of a total of 337 nursing officers based on personal requests. A significant number of these transfers involved moving staff out of Aspirational Districts,” Kumar claimed.

“We request that officials be directed to issue a government order for the posting of the entire nursing cadre within their home districts, and also address the irregularities committed by the directorate general,” he said.