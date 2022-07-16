Road connectivity, construction of bridges our focus areas: Prasada

Uttar Pradesh minister for Public Works Department Jitin Prasada said the department was working towards ensuring complete transparency and use of technology to reduce time taken to process files with focus on public needs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The minister was addressing a press conference on Friday to share work done by his department in the last 100 days.

“The department launched an ‘online estimator’ on June 23 to reduce use of paper and keep one format for estimation of projects,” he said.

“We plan to have a railway over bridge (RoB) or an under pass at all the railway crossings. The central grant for the same has been increased from ₹117.27 crore to ₹700 crore. Construction of RoBs will be done on priority basis where those with more traffic load will get preference,” said the minister.

Widening of national highways, beautification, connecting rural population with roads and construction of bridges remains our focus areas in the coming years, said the minister while addressing the media at the Lok Bhavan.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have constructed over 500 rural roads with a total length of 1,126 km in 100 days with an expense of ₹787 crore, which means an average of five roads each day,” said the minister.

“The DPR consultant has been selected for the 84-kosi Parikrama Marg in Mathura-Vrindavan area that requires a budget of ₹2,500 crore,” he said.

“In all, 89 bridges were completed in 100 days by the department with a budget of ₹834 crore. Apart from those constructed, 1,191 more bridges are under construction with a total budget of ₹3,758 crore. A total 511 km road has been widened in 100 days, which means 5km stretch per day of road widening,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We aim to complete one bridge every third day,” he said. He said that the Setu Nigam constructs an average 45 bridges over the rivers and 20 ROBs in a year. “This number would be doubled in the year 2023-24 and 40 ROBs would be completed in that year,” he said.

About road repair, the minister said that 10,380 km of road has been repaired and 2,910 km road has undergone beautification. “A total 89 inter-state entry point gates have been sanctioned in the state and work on 60 has already begun. These ‘welcome gates’ will give a glimpse of development work in Uttar Pradesh to travellers coming here from other states,” said Prasada.

Sharing work for rural areas, Prasada said all revenue villages having population of over 250 would be connected with proper roads. “There are 4,393 such pockets and in 1,087 of them, the length of roads required is less than 500-metres. They will be done immediately by Panchayati Raj or Gram Vikas department and the remaining by PWD,” Prasad said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}