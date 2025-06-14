Road Rage in Meerut: E-rickshaw driver killed with iron rod

A minor road collision turned fatal in Meerut’s Partapur area on Friday evening after an e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death in a case of road rage. The accused, Nirvair Singh, a home tutor from Shradhapuri Sector 3, was arrested after allegedly attacking 49-year-old Naresh, a resident of Jeevanpuri in Rithani, with an iron rod, police said on Saturday. The incident occurred near the Rithani Peer locality along Delhi Road, where culvert construction work was in progress (Sourced)

Superintendent of police (SP) City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that a case has been filed under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. “The accused has been produced in court and sent to jail. Further investigation is in progress,” he said.

The incident occurred near the Rithani Peer locality along Delhi Road, where culvert construction work was in progress. Naresh’s e-rickshaw had reportedly brushed against a Scorpio SUV carrying Singh and his family, who were en route to watch a movie.

Following the minor collision, an argument broke out. Eyewitnesses said Naresh picked up bricks and threw them at Singh and the SUV, injuring his hand and damaging the vehicle’s window. In retaliation, Singh reportedly pulled an iron rod from his vehicle’s trunk and struck Naresh multiple times on the head.

Naresh collapsed on the road, bleeding heavily. He was taken to a private hospital nearby but was declared dead on arrival.

As the news spread, bystanders and local residents reacted with anger, thrashing Singh at the spot in front of his wife and children. The police arrived and took Singh into custody, preventing further violence.

Later, the situation escalated when Naresh’s family reached the police station with the body and tried to block the road in protest. Residents from the area joined the demonstration and gheraoed the Partapur police station, demanding strict action. Some protesters attempted to assault the accused inside the station and vandalised the SUV involved in the incident.

Police personnel controlled the crowd and assured that legal proceedings were underway.

Police have seized the iron rod, the SUV, and the e-rickshaw as part of the investigation. Witnesses told police that several people saw the assault, but no one intervened until Naresh collapsed.

A forensic team visited the site to collect evidence.