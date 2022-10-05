Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Roads dug up to lay sewer lines trouble residents in Lalbagh, Kaiserbagh

Roads dug up to lay sewer lines trouble residents in Lalbagh, Kaiserbagh

Updated on Oct 05, 2022 01:32 AM IST

Area residents and public representatives have voiced numerous complaints, but officials have remained firm in their response that road repairs will be carried out as soon as sewer lines are laid.

Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “The road construction work will be carried out soon.” (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, "The road construction work will be carried out soon." (FOR REPRESENTATION PURPOSE)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Roads dug up to lay sewer lines in Lucknow’s Kaiserbagh and Lalbagh areas around two years ago are yet to be repaired. Despite multiple complaints from area residents and public representatives, concerned officials have stuck to the response that road repair work will be carried out once the laying of sewer lines is completed under the Smart City scheme.

Sayyed Yawar Hussain Reshu, Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and corporator from JC Bose ward, said, “Dilapidated roads have made commuting in the area a nightmare. I have been reaching out to authorities to get the pothole-ridden roads repaired for more than a year now. However, officials aren’t taking necessary action despite the heavy traffic volume as I am from SP.”

Countering the allegation, Lucknow mayor Sanyukta Bhatia said, “I don’t politicise development work. Besides, several wards with BJP corporators are also dealing with the same issue. Roads were dug up in several parts of the city -- including Fateh Ali Ka Talab, Anand Nagar, Barha, Adarsh Nagar in Alambagh -- to lay sewer line.” She added, “The road construction work will be carried out soon.”

Meanwhile, Inderjeet Singh, municipal commissioner, said, “A committee has been constituted to look after the tender process. Funds will be released for road construction under the Smart City budget. Dug-up roads will be constructed soon.”

