Robbers kill 35-year-old woman in Bareilly village, assault husband

Robbers stabbed a 35-year-old woman to death in a village in Bareilly district during wee hours of Tuesday, said police officials.

Bareilly additional superintendent of police (ASP) Rahul Bhati said the incident took place at Padarethpur village of Bithri Chainpur area on the outskirts of Bareilly city when a group of armed assailants barged into the house of a medical practitioner, Farooq Alam and killed his wife Nasreen when she tried to raise an alarm.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhati said Alam apparently doesn’t have any proper medical degree, but he has been operating a clinic in the village for past many years from his house.

At the time of incident, Farooq Alam, his wife Nasreen, their 10-year-old son Zaid and Alam’s elderly mother were at home. The assailants barged into the house while posing as patients, and held the couple captive who opened the gates after hearing a knock.

“The couple tried to alert the neighbours and other locals following which the assailants attacked them with a sharp-edged weapon. Suffering fatal injuries, Nasreen died on the spot while Alam was seriously injured,” he stated.

The perpetrators vandalized the entire house and left with valuables.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ASP said the couple’s son later alerted the locals.

The official said senior police officials including additional director general (ADG) of Bareilly zone PC Meena, inspector general (IG) of Bareilly range, Rakesh Singh and senior superintendent of police (SSP) Bareilly Akhilesh Chaurasiya visited the spot after getting information about the incident.

Police officials said a dog squad and the forensic team were called to collect evidence and also, multiple teams have been formed to crack the case and nab the culprits.