Robotic surgery offers better outcomes in knee replacement: Docs

Robotic surgery has proven to be more effective in knee replacement procedures, offering longer-lasting artificial knees compared to conventional surgery, shared Dr Sandeep Kapoor, organising secretary of the Indian Arthroplasty Association, while addressing a conference organised by the association on Saturday. The procedure requires smaller incisions, which help minimise blood loss and muscle damage, leading to faster recovery. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

Patients experience less pain, faster recovery, and minimal muscle damage due to smaller incisions. However, experts emphasise that robotic surgery is not required for all knee replacement cases and the choice of procedure should depend on the patient’s condition, he added.

He explained that the robotic system enables surgeons to precisely cut bones and position implants in alignment with the patient’s unique anatomy, enhancing the implant’s longevity. The procedure requires smaller incisions, which help minimise blood loss and muscle damage, leading to faster recovery. Patients experience less pain and swelling and are able to walk normally sooner, resulting in quicker improvement in knee functionality, he added.

Dr Kapoor said that robotic surgery is not recommended for every patient. The decision to choose between robotic and conventional surgery should be made after evaluating the patient’s condition. He explained that knee problems can alter a patient’s gait and, in some cases, cause the legs to become misaligned. In such situations, robotic surgery may be a more suitable option.

Dr SKS Marya, surgeon of orthoplasty, said that artificial knees can last between 15 and 20 years, but knee replacement should always be considered a last resort. He emphasised that lifestyle modifications, weight management, and medication can help control the condition, and surgery should be opted for only when the problem becomes severe.

Dr Vijay Bose, surgeon of orthoplasty, recommended regular walking, weight management, and the intake of calcium-rich foods to prevent knee-related problems, adding that cycling is particularly beneficial. Other doctors, including Dr. Sanjeev Jain and Dr. Neel P. Seth, also shared their insights during the programme.