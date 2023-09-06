Banke Bihari to wear clothes prepared by UP jail inmates

Rohit Kumar Singh

Mathura jail inmates showing the clothes for Banke Bihari . (Sourced)

Lucknow India’s famous Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan,(Mathura district) would use clothes made by UP prisoners to dress up ‘Banke Bihari’, the combined form of Radha and Krishna, this Janmashtami, said UP prison and home guards minister Dharamveer Prajapati here on Tuesday.

The minister said the clothes prepared for Banke Bihari ji included lehnga, pichawai (a cloth that hangs in the background), odhani and bichauna (a cloth on which Banke Bihari ji is placed), kamarband (waistband) and chotila (head gear). He said these items had been made by eight prisoners of Mathura district jail in a week.

He said the prisoners used different types of designer cloth with exclusive coloured embroidery. He said the prisoners were also paid for preparing these clothes for Lord Krishna.

The minister’s personnel staff, Ashish Singh informed that the Mathura prisoners had been making these clothes for Shri Krishna Janmashtami every year but this year they expressed their desire to prepare clothes for Banke Bihari. He said the jail authorities approached the head priest of Banke Bihari temple and shared the prisoners’ desire. “The prisoners were asked to prepare these clothes after getting consent from the head priest,” he said.

Jail minister Dharamveer Prajapati himself along with the Mathura jail superintendent will go to Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan on Wednesday evening and hand over the dress prepared by the prisoners to the head priest of the temple. The minister will offer prayers at the temple on the occasion of Janmashtami.

Meanwhile, in an event held at his official residence on Tuesday, minister Dharamveer Prajapati handed over a cheque of ₹35lakh to Kamla Devi, the wife of a home guard Ram Murti Yadav, who had died in a road accident a few weeks ago. Earlier, the state government had given ₹5 lakh to the family of the deceased home guard. So, the family has been provided a total financial assistance of ₹40 lakh.

The minister informed that so far dependents of 31 home guards, who had died in road accidents had been given accident insurance amount through different banks.

