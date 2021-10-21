Roster scam: Railway vigilance team visits Prayagraj Junction

A six-member vigilance team of Indian Railways (IR) probing the roster scam and other irregularities conducted inquiry at Prayagraj Junction railway station on Thursday.

The probe is being carried out following a recent complaint sent to the Prime Minister’s Office, Union Ministry of Railways and Railway Vigilance officials in Delhi regarding some TTE’s withdrawing salary and allowances while sitting at home through fake signatures on the roster.

A senior official of North Central Railways (NCR) requesting anonymity said the team took possession of the duty roster as well as checked the attendance of railway employees, including that of TTEs.

The team conducted random checking at platform number 6 and recorded statements of about eight to ten TTEs and other railway employees, the official added.

Three days ago, the vigilance team had seized some documents from Agra and Jhansi railway stations. After recording the statement there, the vigilance team arrived at Prayagraj Junction and conducted their probe on Wednesday and Thursday.

After scrutinizing the documents, the team checked several trains. Along with checking the duty of railway workers, including TTE, the duty points of railway workers posted at the junction was also checked.

Earlier on Tuesday also, the vigilance team had visited the station in connection with their probe of fake TTE. The team had recorded statements of three TTEs.

PRO of Prayagraj division of NCR Amit Singh said the vigilance team had conducted an inquiry at the junction on Thursday and many employees were questioned.