Row over ‘caste-based’ song in baraat leads to clash in Aligarh village; FIR filed

A baraat from the Dalit community was allegedly targeted after a caste-based provocative song was played during the wedding procession in Sunana village under Jawan police station limits of Aligarh district on Tuesday night. The song reportedly triggered objections from locals, leading to a clash. The FIR was registered against unidentified accused. (For representation)

Police said they received information about the dispute late on Tuesday evening and immediately rushed to the spot. The procession was later provided security and allowed to proceed to the marriage venue.

According to superintendent of police (city), Mrigank Shekhar Pathak, the dispute arose after someone in the baraat played a provocative song stored on his mobile phone through the DJ system.

“Police reached Sunana village and pacified both sides. The baraat was provided security and reached the venue safely. No one was injured and peace was restored,” he said.

He added that both groups were counselled and the situation in the village was peaceful. A case has been registered and those involved in creating tension are being identified for strict action.

According to police, the FIR was registered based on a complaint by sub-inspector Ghanshyam Singh against unidentified accused under sections 191(2) (rioting), 115(2) (causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), 131 (criminal force without provocation), 324(4) (mischief to cause harm) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) besides Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act at Jawan police station on Wednesday.

Police said the baraat was moving with music being played on a DJ system when the objectionable song was played, prompting members of some upper-caste community to object. Tension escalated and some houses in the vicinity were allegedly targeted. Police seized the audio track and video footage from the spot.

However, Anees Kumar, the bride’s brother, alleged that the procession was attacked without provocation by miscreants armed with sharp-edged weapons. He claimed the baraat could move ahead only after police arrived and ensured protection.