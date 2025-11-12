Row over Dalmandi project: SP, Cong accuse govt of harassing traders; minister alleges misinfo

The Dal Mandi road widening project in Varanasi has sparked a political uproar, with opposition parties and local traders accusing the administration of harassment and procedural violations, while the government insists the project is in the public interest. SP MP Virender Singh interacts with shopkeepers at Dal Mandi in Varanasi on Tuesday. (HT)

Samajwadi Party MP from Chandauli, Veerendra Singh, on Tuesday demanded the immediate cancellation or postponement of the project, alleging that it violates provisions of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013. In a letter to the Varanasi district magistrate, Singh said the widening work should be halted until all statutory procedures are completed. He accused the administration of using police and administrative harassment against traders.

Singh met more than 300 traders from Dal Mandi at his Tagore Town residence and assured them of full support. His letter also called for an independent probe into the alleged nexus between “builders and criminal elements,” a ban on police or administrative action at night, and the formation of a high-level judicial and civil monitoring committee comprising retired judges, IAS officers, religious representatives, traders, and civil society members.

Traders, fearing loss of livelihood as their shops face demolition, also reached out to Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai, who met them at his residence in Lahurabir on Tuesday. “This is not just about shops; it’s about people’s livelihoods, children’s education, and families’ survival,” Rai said, accusing the government of being insensitive to the plight of small-time traders.

On Wednesday, a delegation of traders led by Congress city unit president Raghavendra Chaubey submitted a five-point memorandum to district magistrate Satyendra Kumar, demanding an immediate halt to the demolition and acquisition process, alternative space or adequate compensation for affected shop owners, and the formation of a permanent monitoring committee to safeguard trader interests.

Meanwhile, UP minister of state (independent charge) for stamps, court fee and registration Ravindra Jaiswal hit back, accusing SP and Congress leaders of spreading misinformation and trying to create a rift between Hindus and Muslims over the project.

He alleged that opposition leaders were spoiling the atmosphere by misleading people in the name of religion.

According to officials, the 650-metre-long Dal Mandi road is being widened from six metres to 17.5 metres to ease congestion in one of Varanasi’s busiest trading hubs. Of the 181 identified structures for acquisition, three have so far been demolished, they said.