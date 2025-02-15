Row over extension to SGPGI director escalates, faculty forum seeks CM’s intervention

LUCKNOW The three-year extension to Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences director RK Dhiman after a never-before amendment to the SGPGIMS Act of 1983 has led to a second round of dissent among nearly 250 faculty members who have sought the chief minister’s intervention in the matter. With the amendment announced on February 5, 2025, a provision to extend the term of the director until the age of 68 was introduced. (File Photo)

With the amendment announced on February 5, 2025, a provision to extend the term of the director until the age of 68 was introduced. It was justified by the government as necessary due to a lack of clarity in the SGPGI Act regarding the director’s tenure.

The faculty forum countered that the “SGPGIMS First Regulations 2011” already define the term as five years or until the age of 65, whichever comes first. They alleged that the amendment was done apparently by concealing this fact from the state cabinet. According to them, Dhiman was born on June 4, 1960, so he would be completing 65 on June 4 this year.

“We are not opposed to any individual, but the sanctity of the institute is priority and the act should be held supreme. The SGPGI is at par with AIIMS, New Delhi, where retirement age of the director is 65 years. Why are we then adding clauses to the Act to accommodate provisions with unforeseen consequences,” asked Dr Puneet Goyal, secretary, faculty forum of SGPGIMS.

The faculty forum wants to take up the matter with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and governor Anandiben Patel. They have written to both with signatures of over 160 members. The forum has also sought time to meet the CM.

The decision of the state cabinet has to be ratified by the state legislature, and until this is done, faculty forum has time to mount pressure. The budget session of the state legislature is slated to begin on February 18.

The cabinet note on February 5 stated that there was a need for amendment as the SGPGIMS Act, 1983, does not provide details regarding the director’s tenure, age limit, and extension.

However, SGPGIMS first regulations 2011 as per the clause 41, sub-clause (2) of the SGPGI Act 1983, state that ‘the director shall hold office for a term of five years from the date of joining or until he/she attains the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier’.

“The omission of these facts raises doubt, if the state cabinet while considering the proposed amendment to the Act, and the authorities who approved the amendment were kept in dark on the vital provision in the SGPGI regulations 2011. The SGPGIMS Act, 1983, must be read in conjunction with the SGPGl regulations 2011,” said the faculty forum in a statement.

The faculty members also objected to the manner in which the selection process for the director’s post was initiated in November 2024. Till the last date for online applications (Nov 24), a number of applications would have been received, including many from faculty members of SGPGIMS. But no information was shared regarding further process, stated the faculty forum. They questioned why names of applicants could not be made public.

The SGPGI has trained over 1000 medical graduates and postgraduates in broad and sub specialties who are now working across the globe. The state’s most prestigious institute has ranked high in different ratings by various agencies. In the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), the SGPGI got 7th all-India rank with a score of 70.7 in 2024 in the medical category. This was the second consecutive year that PGI got 7th rank.

On two occasions in the past, directors were given a second term but their tenure was three years. Since 10 years, the director’s tenure has been of five years.

“If the government wants, Prof Dhiman can be given a position of faculty in the hepatology department, to make best use of his knowledge for patients and research. We would be welcoming him for his knowledge and contribution,” said another faculty member.

When asked about the issue, deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak said, “We will soon look into the matter.”