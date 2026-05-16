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Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati

Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati

Published on: May 16, 2026 09:19 pm IST
PTI |
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Baghpat , Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati has been booked in another case over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community, with the latest FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Friday.

Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati

The FIR was registered at the Baghpat Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint filed by former district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Yogesh Sharma, they said.

Earlier, the police in Ghaziabad, Noida and Sultanpur had also lodged FIRs on similar charges against Bhati, who has said he was taken out of context on the basis of a video clip from his longer statement made during an event.

Baghpat Kotwali SHO Brijesh Kumar said the case was registered under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

He said the complaint referred to a viral video in which Bhati allegedly made objectionable remarks.

"The viral video and other facts are being examined. Further action will be taken as per rules after the investigation," the SHO said.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati
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