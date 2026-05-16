Baghpat , Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajkumar Bhati has been booked in another case over his alleged objectionable remarks against the Brahmin community, with the latest FIR registered in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, police said on Friday.

Row over 'objectionable' remark on Brahmins: Fresh FIR filed against SP's Bhati

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The FIR was registered at the Baghpat Kotwali police station on the basis of a complaint filed by former district president of the Akhil Bharatiya Brahmin Mahasabha, Yogesh Sharma, they said.

Earlier, the police in Ghaziabad, Noida and Sultanpur had also lodged FIRs on similar charges against Bhati, who has said he was taken out of context on the basis of a video clip from his longer statement made during an event.

Baghpat Kotwali SHO Brijesh Kumar said the case was registered under sections 196 and 299 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

He said the complaint referred to a viral video in which Bhati allegedly made objectionable remarks.

"The viral video and other facts are being examined. Further action will be taken as per rules after the investigation," the SHO said.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, members of the Rashtravadi Brahmin Mahasangh staged a protest at the tehsil premises on Friday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding Bhati's expulsion from the party and strict action against him. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, members of the Rashtravadi Brahmin Mahasangh staged a protest at the tehsil premises on Friday and submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding Bhati's expulsion from the party and strict action against him. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} District president of the organisation Acharya Praveen Pulastya alleged that the SP spokesperson used insulting language against the Brahmin community on social media, triggering anger among community members. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} District president of the organisation Acharya Praveen Pulastya alleged that the SP spokesperson used insulting language against the Brahmin community on social media, triggering anger among community members. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} According to locals, a video purportedly showing Bhati making controversial remarks about the Brahmin community has gone viral on social media. Following the circulation of the video, protests have been held at various places and memoranda submitted to the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to locals, a video purportedly showing Bhati making controversial remarks about the Brahmin community has gone viral on social media. Following the circulation of the video, protests have been held at various places and memoranda submitted to the administration. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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