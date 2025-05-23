1.91-cr fine for power theft: Electricity dept finalises probe, Sambhal MP says not given hearing

The electricity department has finalised its investigation into a power theft case involving Sambhal MP Ziaur Rehman Barq, officials said. According to superintending engineer (SE) Vinod Kumar, the final report has been completed and a formal notice is set to be dispatched to the MP. Samajwadi Party MP Zia ur Rahman Barq. (PTI File Photo)

The department had slapped a penalty of ₹1.91 crore on the MP, citing illegal power consumption discovered during a raid conducted in December 2024. The MP was also warned that if the amount was not paid within stipulated time, the department would proceed with issuing a recovery certificate.

Officials claim that Barq was given multiple opportunities to present his side of the story. “We extended the date several times to allow him a chance to respond. However, despite multiple notices, the matter remained unresolved. We have now finalised our report,” Kumar said.

The case stems from an inspection conducted on December 19, 2024, at Barq’s residence in Sambhal district’s Deepa Sarai area, where officials allegedly discovered unauthorised electricity usage.

According to officials, the inspection revealed that the residence was consuming more than 16 kilowatts (kW) of power, far beyond the sanctioned limit. An MRI (meter reading instrument) test reportedly showed zero consumption over several months, raising serious red flags, based on which the electricity department imposed a hefty fine of ₹1.91 crore and registered a formal case of power theft.

However, Barq contested the department’s claims, alleging he was never given a chance to defend himself. “Every time a date was set, the executive engineer was not present in his office. My lawyer was not even informed about the next scheduled hearings. Without allowing me to present my side, the department is said to have finalised the report. This is a clear case of procedural injustice,” Barq claimed.

The MP has indicated that he may pursue legal remedies to contest the department’s actions, terming the entire process “flawed and one-sided.”