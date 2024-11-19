2.08 cr fraud: U.P. minister Nandi’s firm money routed via 100 accounts

Investigations into the ₹2.08 crore cyber fraud targeting cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi’s firm have revealed that the stolen cash was transferred to about 100 different bank accounts across the country. Adding to the complexity, three of these accounts were used for cryptocurrency purchases, raising suspicions of international cybercrime involvement. Three cyber cell teams and a special investigation team are leading the probe (File photo)

The fraud began on November 13 when Ritesh Srivastava, the firm’s accountant, received a WhatsApp message from a number with the display picture of the company’s director, Abhishek Gupta. Believing the message to be genuine, Srivastava shared the company’s account details, citing an urgent meeting. Following this, he was directed to transfer ₹2.08 crore into three bank accounts registered under various company names.

Soon after, the funds were dispersed across approximately 100 accounts. Investigators have discovered that three of these accounts were linked to cryptocurrency transactions, a method frequently associated with organised cybercrime networks.

Three cyber cell teams and a special investigation team are leading the probe. Police have collected vital information from banks in Bareilly, Kolkata, and Siliguri, and teams have been dispatched to multiple states to locate account holders and suspects.

Police officials suspect that the bank accounts used in the cyber fraud may have been opened on fake documents. In some cases, account holders may have unknowingly participated in the scam, renting their accounts to the fraudsters in exchange for a commission. Police suspect that Nigerian or other international cyber gangs could be involved, given the cryptocurrency connection.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Abhishek Bharti stated that investigators have made significant progress. “Different police teams are working tirelessly, and the cybercriminals will be apprehended soon,” he said.