₹200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget | Key points
Uttar Pradesh finance minister Suresh Kumar Khanna on Monday presented a ₹5,50,270.78 crore budget for 2021-22 in the assembly to make the state ‘atmanirbhar' or self-reliant. The budget included new schemes of ₹27,598.40 crore, Khanna said while presenting the state’s first paperless budget.
Chief minister Adityanath congratulated the finance minister and the people of the state after the presentation of the budget. “Focus on electricity, water, road and the size of the budget has been increased. The budget for the future of the exploited and deprived has also been enhanced. This budget is full of democratic spirit,” Adityanath said.
Here are some major announcements made in the UP budget:
1. With the purpose of increasing tourism in the state, the government allocated ₹100 crore each for the development of tourism-related facilities and beautification of Ayodhya and Varanasi.
Read more: CM Yogi directs officials to begin recruitment for over 50,000 vacant posts
2. ₹400 crore was allotted for the Ganga Expressway.
3. The government announced the establishment of an electronic city near Jewar Airport and the setting up of defence electronics manufacturing cluster in Bundelkhand.
4. ₹22 crore were allocated for the health water scheme and Rs. 2031 crore were allocated for the improvement of sanitation by the government.
5. ₹15,000 crore provision was made by the government for the Jaljivan Mission.
6. The government also announced that nine medical colleges will be built and allocated ₹1950 crore for the same. Atal residential schools will also be opened in all mandals.
7. For the farmers, the government announced that 400 crores will be provided for cheaper loans.
Read more: 'Politics of appeasement carving Kerala': Yogi Adityanath
8. The government also plans to develop Jewar Airport as Asia's biggest airport and proposed to set aside ₹2,000 crore for Jewar Airport. The state government has also increased the number of runways of the Jewar airport to six, from two proposed earlier. The first phase of the airport, which is expected to be completed by 2023, will be spread over 1,334 hectares and would cost ₹4,588 crore.
9. The government also announced new schemes for women and child welfare allocating ₹100 crore for Saksham Suposhan Yojna. Malnourished children (six months to five-year-old) and teenage girls (11 to 14-year-old) who are not enrolled in school will be provided nutritious food under the scheme. It also allocated ₹200 crore for Mahila Samrthya Yojna under which women, especially in rural pockets of the state will be motivated to form cooperatives and will be trained for the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
₹200 cr for Ayodhya and Varanasi, cheaper loans for farmers in UP Budget
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP’s 1st paperless budget likely to boost infra projects before 2022 polls
- A sum of up to ₹50,000 was earmarked for every legislator to buy an iPad to ensure they were able to access and upload documents in the state Assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP sounds alert after Covid surge in other states, to monitor visitors
- State government to issue advisory for visitors from states witnessing a spike in Covid cases.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav
- The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’
- Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population
- The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly
- The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot
- The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox