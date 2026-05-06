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35,000 crore investment taking shape in UP defence corridors: Adityanath

₹35,000 crore investment taking shape in UP defence corridors: Adityanath

Published on: May 06, 2026 02:21 pm IST
PTI |
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Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said investment proposals worth over 35,000 crore are taking shape on the ground in the state's six defence industrial corridors located in Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi, Agra, Aligarh and Chitrakoot.

35,000 crore investment taking shape in UP defence corridors: Adityanath

Addressing the closing ceremony of the three-day NorthTech Symposium held at New Cantt here, he said, "The state government has also created a large land bank. Through the defence and aerospace policy, incentives are being provided to investors willing to invest."

The chief minister said Aligarh has emerged as a hub for small arms, defence equipment and military supplies, while Kanpur traditionally known as the Manchester of the East is becoming a centre for ammunition, missiles, defence textiles and protective gear.

"Lucknow has been focused on BrahMos missiles and heavy defence manufacturing. Chitrakoot and Agra are being developed for precision engineering in aerospace and defence," he said.

Adityanath said manufacturing of artillery shells, drones, bulletproof jackets and advanced communication systems is being undertaken in the defence corridors to enhance the capabilities of armed forces.

He said this policy has created a robust ecosystem and that Uttar Pradesh now has one of the best infrastructures in the country in terms of expressways, highways, rail connectivity, metro networks and air connectivity.

"Prioritising security has led to major investors showing interest in Uttar Pradesh. Improved law and order has helped us attract quality investments," he added.

The NorthTech Symposium was inaugurated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 4. More than 250 companies from the defence sector showcased their products and technologies at the event, officials said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 35,000 crore investment taking shape in UP defence corridors: Adityanath
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