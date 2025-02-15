Menu Explore
50 lakh fund misuse allegations: BJP issues show-cause notice to U.P’s Fatehpur district president

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Feb 15, 2025 10:30 PM IST

BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary has set up a three-member committee to look into the matter. The allegations stem from a complaint by Ajit Gupta, former state vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM),

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday issued a show-cause notice to its Fatehpur district president, Mukhlal Pal, following allegations of swindling 50 lakh meant for the party fund. Pal has been directed to submit his response within seven days.

The inquiry committee will submit its report within a week (Sourced)

BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary has set up a three-member committee to look into the matter. The allegations stem from a complaint by Ajit Gupta, former state vice president of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), who alleged that Pal retained the amount instead of forwarding it to the party.

The complaint, which later circulated on social media, claimed that Pal had promised him an organisational post through regional president Prakash Pal in exchange for depositing 50 lakh into the party fund. Gupta claimed that the money never reached the party and was instead kept by Pal.

BJP state general secretary Govind Narayan Shukla stated that the inquiry committee, comprising state general secretaries Anup Gupta, Ram Pratap Singh Chauhan, and state secretary Shankar Lal Lodhi, has been tasked with examining the allegations. “The committee will submit its report within a week, and Mukhlal Pal has been asked to present his clarification,” he said.

Both Mukhlal Pal and Ajit Gupta remained unavailable for comment.

