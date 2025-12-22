Search
Mon, Dec 22, 2025
Rs1.5-cr jewellery heist near police outpost exposes night patrol gaps

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 03:28 am IST

Thieves cut shutter, disable CCTV and escape with 30 kg silver and 150 g gold from Malihabad showroom barely 300 metres from police outpost

A daring theft worth around 1.5 crore at a jewellery showroom in Lucknow’s Malihabad area has put the city police’s night vigil under scrutiny, as the crime occurred barely 300 metres from a newly opened police outpost.

Screen-grab from CCTV footage showing three suspected thieves. (SOURCED)
The burglary reportedly took place on the intervening night of December 20 and 21 at Fazal Jewellers in Rabab market under Malihabad police station limits. Thieves allegedly cut open the shop’s shutter, entered the premises and decamped with around 30 kg of silver and 150 grams of gold.

The incident came to light early on Sunday morning when the shop owner’s nephew noticed the shutter partially open and alerted the family. On entering the showroom, the owners found the premises ransacked and the jewellery missing.

According to the victims, the burglars appeared highly skilled. “They cut the CCTV camera wires and took away the DVR, leaving us with no footage from inside the shop,” said Rashid Wali Beg, elder brother of shop owner Yusuf Wali Beg, adding that the stolen items were valued at about 1.5 crore.

However, CCTV cameras at a neighbouring establishment reportedly captured three suspicious youths in the area, providing police with a possible lead.

The incident has triggered anger among local traders, who questioned the effectiveness of police patrolling. A police outpost was inaugurated just 10 days ago around 300 metres from the market. Traders have issued a 48-hour ultimatum, warning of protests if the culprits are not arrested.

Additional DCP (West) Gopinath Soni said police teams were investigating the case and analysing CCTV footage. “We received information about the theft in the morning. The SHO, along with police teams, forensic experts, dog squad and field units, inspected the spot. CCTV footage is being analysed and the case will be solved soon,” he said.

