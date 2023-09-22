RSS chief holds meeting with U.P. CM Yogi, discusses several issues

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday held a closed-door meeting with chief minister Yogi Adityanath on first day of his four-day visit to the state capital and discussed various issues.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Lucknow on September 22 on a four-day visit. (Ht file photo)

The RSS chief’s meeting with Yogi, which took place at Sarasawati Shishu Mandir in Nirala Nagar where Bhagwat is staying, lasted for around 50 minutes.

According to sources, the chief minister’s meeting with the RSS chief revolved around current political scenario of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi also apprised RSS chief of his recent meeting with RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale who was in the state capital earlier this month.

According to sources, the RSS chief also discussed the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya proposed in January next. Bhagwat laid stress on celebrating the consecration ceremony in temples across the country.

He stressed organising ‘havan-pujan’ in at least one temple in every village across the country and lighting of five diyas (earthen lamps) in every household. In the evening, the RSS chief visited Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) to enquire about the health condition of Kshetra Prachakar Anil Kumar undergoing treatment there.

Focus on 14 LS seats of U.P.

Bhagwat also discussed the 14 parliamentary seats of Uttar Pradesh that BJP had lost in the 2019 general election, said sources. According to sources, the RSS chief will again discuss the issue with BJP in charges of these 14 seats in the 2019 general election.

Besides, Bhagwat will hold separate meetings with RSS leaders of the districts under which these 14 Lok Sabha seats fall. These meetings are likely to take place during the RSS chief’s stay in the state capital.

Opening of Ram temple

The RSS chief also discussed the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP)’s plans to take out ‘Shaurya Yatras’ between September 30 and October 15 that will cover five lakh villages across the country to connect people with the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya.

Around 2,281 such yatras will be taken out by the VHP’s affiliate Bajrang Dal from all prominent cities and locations across the country. According to sources, other issues discussed by the RSS chief were related with cows and gram vikas.

Women’s reservation bill

The RSS chief laid stress on sending the message across women of the BJP’s women-centric development model of which the women’s reservation bill is a part. He also emphasised increasing activities of the Rastra Sevika Samiti— the women wing of the RSS.

Participation of dalits

The RSS chief stressed on increasing participation and appointments of dalits on various organisational posts of the RSS. “Dalits will be appointed on various organisational posts of the RSS,” said a senior RSS leader.

Review of organisation

The RSS chief will start review of the working of the organisation of Awadh region of the RSS from Saturday. To strengthen the organisation, the RSS chief has decided to hold meetings of the sakhas in each locality and villages across U.P.

He will give direction to the organisation leaders on enlightening people about the ideals of the RSS, especially Hindutva. The coordination between the government and the organisation will be also reviewed. The working of the 13 administrative districts, 26 districts, 174 block units and 1,819 division units of the RSS’s Awadh region will be reviewed in the meetings.

“The work of the Sangh has reached almost all the Nyaya Panchayats in the form of weekly meetings and monthly congregations, but now it has to be made more effective with aggressive outreach programmes for dalits and scheduled tribes,” an RSS office-bearer said on the condition of anonymity.

