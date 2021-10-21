Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya

Mohan Bhagwat offers prayers to Ram Lalla, reviews construction of Ram temple, wraps up three-day Ayodhya visit
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday (October 19). (File Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 07:43 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday visited the Ram Janmabhoomi campus in Ayodhya and paid obeisance to Ram Lalla (infant Ram) at the makeshift Ram temple on the third and final day of his visit to the pilgrim town.

The RSS chief also reviewed ongoing construction work of the upcoming Ram temple. He enquired about the foundation work, which has been completed, the Mirzapur and Karnataka stones that will be used for the plinth, besides asking about the other structures that will come up at the Ram Janmabhoomi, according to RSS office bearers.

Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, accompanied Mohan Bhagwat on his visit to Ram Janmabhoomi and informed him about the other Ayodhya projects that are expected to come up. The Trust has set a deadline of December 2023 for opening of the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple for devotees.

The RSS chief was also told about a proposal to make the Ram Janmabhoomi campus eco-friendly and the projects associated with it.

Mohan Bhagwat, however, did not meet Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chairman of the Trust, due to time constraints. The RSS chief left for Lucknow by road in the evening.

He had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday (October 19) to attend the Akhil Bhartiya Abhyas Varg, an event of the RSS.

This event is organised every fifth year to apprise and train RSS volunteers on how to propagate nationalism, Indian culture and promote Swadeshi. The event is being organised outside Nagpur after a long time when assembly polls are due in Uttar Pradesh early next year.

The event started on October 18 and will end on Friday. Around 500 RSS volunteers from across the country are attending it.

