RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat visits Hathiyaram mutt in Ghazipur, offers prayers

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was welcomed with a shower of petals at the Hathiyaram Mutt in Ghazipur district’s Jakhania town on the second day of his visit to Eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. Mohan Bhagwat. (FILE PHOTO)

Hathiyaram Mutt has followers in various districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Ghazipur, Mau, Chandauli, and in some pockets of Bihar.

Mahamandaleshwar Bhavani Nandan Yati, who heads the mutt, presented a bouquet to Bhagwat who offered prayers on the occasion. He also held discussions with Bhavani Nandan Yati and others at Kailash Bhavan on the mutt premises.

The RSS chief had visited the mutt before the 2019 Lok Sabha election and last year. This is the second consecutive time he has participated in Chaturmas rituals at the mutt.

RSS functionaries of Ghazipur district visited Bhagwat at the mutt. Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha’s son Abhinav Sinha also called on Bhagwat. After an overnight stay at the mutt, Bhagwat will inaugurate the Navgrih Vatika near Mangal Bhavan on the ashram premises on Thursday before leaving for Mirzapur.

He will attend the inaugural session of the International Temples Convention and Expo (ITCX) on the final day of his visit on July 22 at the Rudraksh Convention Centre in Varanasi as the chief guest. It will be attended by representatives, mahants (head priests) and chief executive officers of temples from different places.