RSS chief visits Prayagraj, stay to last for 11 days

Updated on Oct 13, 2022 01:13 AM IST

Bhagwat will participate in meetings of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal from October 16 to 19. On October 20, he will chair a meeting of prant pracharaks, ksehtra pracharak and akhil bhartiya adhikaris

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat reached Prayagraj on Wednesday evening to attend a series of meetings and events that will be held over eleven days.

Bhagwat will participate in meetings of Akhil Bhartiya Karyakari Mandal from October 16 to 19. On October 20, he will chair a meeting of prant pracharaks, ksehtra pracharak and akhil bhartiya adhikaris. The next day, he will hold discussions on different issues with kshetra pracharaks. Bhagwat will leave the city after meeting akhil bhartiya adhikaris on October 22.

On Wednesday, Bhagwat attended several programmes in Mirzapur before reaching Prayagraj by road around 6 pm. He was scheduled to take part in a programme at Jaipuria School in Gauhania. Meanwhile, ADG zone Prem Prakash, IG range Rakesh Kumar Singh and SSP Shailesh Kumar Pandey reviewed security arrangements for the RSS chief. Three ADMs and nine SDMs have been deployed at Gauhania to review the arrangements.

Thursday, October 13, 2022
