RSS plans impetus to conservation of cows, more rural shakhas in Kashi region

The RSS plan for more rural shakhas would lay special emphasis on connecting more youths with the organisation
People will be encouraged to rear indigenous breeds of cows, according to an RSS statement. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE )
Published on Mar 22, 2022 09:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will give an impetus to the conservation and development of indigenous breeds of cows in the entire Kashi region, an office bearer of the Sangh said.

“The work of conservation and development of indigenous cows is going well in the entire region. This work will be accelerated further by encouraging the people to rear the indigenous breed of cows,” said Morarji, RSS publicity unit chief for the Kashi region, in a statement issued by Vishwa Samvad Kendra, Kashi.

Besides, there are plans to increase the number of ‘shakhas’ in the rural pockets, another senior office bearer of the RSS (Kashi region) said.

The plan for more rural ‘shakhas’ would lay special emphasis on connecting more youths with the organisation.

At present, morning ‘shakhas’ are held in mohallas (localities) in the city as well as in rural pockets.

These shakhas see RSS volunteers gathering at a common place where they perform Surya Namaskar (salutation to the sun) every morning.

A large number of youths has shown interest in joining the RSS, according to the senior office bearer.

To start shakhas, special attention is being paid to the districts around Varanasi like Ghazipur, Ballia, Chandauli and Sonbhadra.

The office bearer said that RSS volunteers would also work for developing model villages in the region. A work plan for the same is being developed, he said.

At present, there are 2372 branches of the organisation in 1606 places, including mohallas, towns and villages, in the Kashi region.

