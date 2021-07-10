RSS workers should help people in need if third wave of Covid comes, says Mohan Bhagwat

Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat has expressed concern over the possible impact of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was participating in the first day’s proceedings at the Sangh’s chintan shivir (brainstorming camp) being held in Chitrakoot.

Bhagwat said the Sangh cadres should help people in need on the ground (if there is a third wave).

If there were deaths, the workers should also make the arrangements for cremations of those whose families were unable to do so, said people familiar with the details.

According to people privy to the matter, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda and the party’s Uttar Pradesh chief Swatantra Dev Singh, along with organisation secretaries, may attend the camp on July 10.

In addition, the Sangh could review the works being done overseas by its offshoots. The heads of several Sangh ancillaries could attend the camp on July 12, they said. They include the heads of the Bharatiya Kisan Manch, the Vishva Hindu Parishad, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, Vidya Bharti and others.

The Sangh has about 25 wings working at micro level. Along with them, several bodies were active in about 20 countries. The central leadership may meet the heads of these bodies after the first two days of the meeting.

Before the inaugural session, Bhagwat attended the morning shakha and met RSS cadres engaged in work near Kailash Kuteer. He also went to the Mandakini river and took a bath there with several senior leaders of the Sangh.