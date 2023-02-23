: The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has raised the amounts of compensation payable in case of death, disability or injury to a passenger by as much as 1.5 times. It has also decided to give childcare leave to its women employees.

RTC hikes compensation amounts payable for death, injury by 1.5 times

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These decisions, along with a host of others, were taken at a meeting held at the UPSRTC headquarters here, said a press release issued by the corporation.

The compensation amounts, which are paid under the Yatri Rahat Yojana in effect since 2016, have been enhanced to ₹7.5 lakh from ₹5 lakh in the case of a passenger’s death, ₹3.5 lakh from the earlier ₹2.5 lakh in the case of a minor’s death and ₹1.87 lakh from the earlier Rs. 1.25 lakhs in the case of a child for whom ticket travelling was not required.

According to the note, people getting permanent disabilities caused due to bus accidents will be compensated in accordance with the severity of their disability. In case of severe injuries, an immediate amount of Rs.25000 will be disbursed and the cost of treatment will be reimbursed to the limit of Rs. 7.5 lakhs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

It was also decided that all women employees of the corporation would be allowed a childcare leave.

Also, as opposed to the 40-seater air-conditioned buses, the UPSRTC will, henceforth, prefer 34-seater buses for hire. Vehicle owners providing 10 to 24 buses will make a profit of 25 paise per km and those providing 25 to 50 buses will make a profit of 50 paise/km. A similar system has been put in place for high-end luxury buses as well.