RTE applications double in UP: Over 2.61L seek free seats in pvt schools

More than a quarter million families from poor and deprived sections across Uttar Pradesh have rushed to secure free seats for their children in private schools, pushing RTE applications to a near-record high in the very first phase of admissions for 2026-27. Representational image (Sourced)

The basic education department received 2,61,501 applications in round one this year, against 1,32,446 in the same phase last year, according to state government data.

Last year, over 1.06 lakh children from poor and deprived families were enrolled in private schools under the Right to Education (RTE) Act against a total allotment of 1.85 lakh seats.

Citing reasons for the surge in RTE applications, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, additional chief secretary, basic and secondary education, said, “The entire process has been simplified to make it easy for the parents to apply online. Hence, we saw a good response in the first round.”

Officials said that revised rules now allow parents to complete the online application using the Aadhaar card of just one parent, dropping the earlier requirement of submitting cards for both parents and the child.

Among districts, Lucknow led with 18,107 applications, followed by Varanasi 17,476, Agra 13,627, Kanpur City 13,546, Bulandshahr 10,831, Meerut 9,145, Moradabad 9,028, Aligarh 8,567, Prayagraj 7,173 and Hathras 7,074.

Last year, Basti topped the chart by securing 93% admission, followed by Hardoi at 90%, Etah at 88%, and Balrampur, Badaun and Shravasti at 87%.

Notably, admissions are processed in three phases under the 25% reservation quota for economically weaker and disadvantaged sections in private schools. The first phase ran from February 2 to 16, the second is scheduled from February 21 to March 7, and the third from March 12 to 25. Final admissions will be decided through document verification and a lottery system to ensure transparency.

Eligible children will be admitted to pre-primary classes or Class 1. Children aged 3 to 4 years will be eligible for Nursery, 4 to 5 years for LKG, 5 to 6 years for UKG, and 6 to 7 years for Class 1. Age will be calculated as of April 1, 2026.

Parents are required to apply through the RTE portal and upload required documents, including Aadhaar card of parents, birth certificate, income certificate, residence certificate, caste certificate, ration card, and pension or disability certificate, where applicable.