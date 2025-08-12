RTO issues notice to cricketer Akash Deep over SUV sans HSRP

LUCKNOW The RTO office in Lucknow on Monday issued a notice to cricketer Akash Deep, directing him to immediately stop using his newly purchased SUV on public roads until the completion of registration formalities and the installation of the mandatory high-security registration plate (HSRP) and third registration mark (TRM). As per official records, the vehicle was sold by the dealer on August 7, 2025, insured on August 8 and allotted the fancy registration number on August 9. (Sourced)

As per official records, the vehicle was sold on August 7, 2025, insured on August 8 and allotted the fancy registration number (UP32 QW 0041) on August 9. However, the RTO noted that the TR/RC process was incomplete on the Vahan portal and that the required HSRP and TRM had not yet been fitted, in violation of sections 39 and 41(6) of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

“The notice warns that driving the vehicle in its current state constitutes an offence under Section 192 of the MVA and empowers authorities to seize or detain the vehicle under Section 207,” read the content of the notice.

The RTO gave the cricketer 72 hours to appear in person or through an authorised representative with all requisite documents, including proof of registration, insurance, tax payment.

It also issued a show-cause notice to the Chinhat-based automobile dealership that delivered the vehicle to Akash Deep without an HSRP and third registration mark (TRM).

“Legal action under Sections 192 and 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act will be initiated against the defaulting dealer,” read the copy of the letter issued by Lucknow regional transport officer.

The RTO issued strict instructions to all dealers, reiterating that no vehicle whether for temporary or permanent registration can be handed over without HSRP and TRM. Dealers were also asked to ensure compliance with Form 20, 21 and 22 requirements and to update records on the Vahan portal before delivery.