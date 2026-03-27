Rumours fuel rush at petrol pumps in select Uttar Pradesh cities

Panic buying triggered by rumours and speculation about a potential hike in petrol and diesel prices led to long queues at petrol pumps in select centres in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Vehicles at a petrol pump in Prayagraj on Thursday. (ANI PHOTO)

The panic, which began in Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, and Bahraich on Wednesday, spilled over to other cities, including the state capital, on Thursday. Reports from Prayagraj, Deoria, Sultanpur, Gonda, and Gorakhpur also indicated that people rushed to fuel stations, fearing an imminent price hike.

This situation arose despite oil companies claiming they had enough stock in their depots to last 20 days. Rumours, possibly linked to fears of COVID-era challenges, further fuelled the situation.

However, fuel supply was reported to be normal in Agra.

Sanjay Bhandari, coordinator for oil companies in Uttar Pradesh, stated that there is no shortage, with sufficient stock available for over three weeks. Pump operators also reiterated that supplies remain normal and urged citizens not to panic.

He said, “There are 13,168 petrol pumps in Uttar Pradesh and company depots have around 20 to 22 days of fuel stored with them easily. Don’t understand how this rush was initiated.”

The oil companies have appealed to the public for sensible consumption and to avoid panic buying, while hoarding should be strictly avoided.

A private fuel retailer reportedly increased petrol prices by ₹5.30 per litre and diesel by ₹3 per litre in the state, pushing petrol prices in Lucknow above ₹100 per litre.

In Prayagraj, panic buying was witnessed from Wednesday night into Thursday after rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage spread quickly, triggering long queues at fuel stations in areas such as Alopibagh, Sohbatiyabagh, Civil Lines, Kareli and Meerapur. Lines spilled onto roads and caused traffic disruptions as anxious residents rushed to top up tanks, even when half full, fearing supply disruptions. Similar scenes were reported in rural pockets, while pump staff sought police help to manage crowds, and many consumers cited social media messages and uncertainty as reasons for the rush.

In Bahraich, rumours of a petrol and diesel shortage triggered a sudden rush at fuel stations across both urban and rural areas from Wednesday night. Despite the surge, district officials and fuel operators clarified that supplies remain adequate and uninterrupted across all 121 petrol pumps.

Panic-driven demand disrupted normal operations across Ambedkar Nagar on Thursday, with several petrol pumps displaying “no fuel” signs and large crowds overwhelming available outlets. Long queues, arguments among customers, and mismanagement were reported.

Fuel stations in areas such as Baskhari, Jalalpur and Jahangirganj reported running out of petrol and diesel since Wednesday night. In some locations like Bariyawan and Kichhauchha, petrol remained available but diesel stocks were exhausted, leaving farmers struggling. Pump operators imposed limits of ₹200 for two-wheelers and ₹500 for cars to manage the surge.

In Shravasti, authorities imposed restrictions on filling fuel in containers, triggering protests by farmers who briefly blocked a national highway before being pacified by police.

A report from Lakhimpur Kheri said rationing of petrol and diesel was observed at some pumps.

At a petrol pump there, the two-wheelers were allowed petrol worth ₹200 at a time while four-wheelers worth ₹500 to ensure that every vehicle owner received the fuel to commute.

District supply officer (DSO) Anjani Kumar Singh told Hindustan Times that “adequate stock of petrol and diesel was available in Kheri and all petrol pump owners had been instructed to ensure that their petrol pumps did not go dry.”

In Kanpur, petrol pumps in densely populated areas witnessed long queues on Thursday after a private petroleum company announced a price hike, triggering panic buying despite official assurances of adequate stock.

Similar scenes were reported in Farrukhabad and Jalaun.

Kanpur district supply officer Rakesh Kumar, however, said there was no shortage. “The depots of two oil companies are full. Every petrol pump has a minimum of 30,000 to 40,000 litres,” he said.

Officials maintained the hike announcement by a private petrol company, not any supply disruption, was behind the rush. Panic buying of petrol was seen in Chitrakoot also.

With inputs from Prayagraj, Agra, Ayodhya, Kanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri