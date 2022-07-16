Rush to inaugurate ‘half-built’ E-way sign of ‘make-do’ culture: Akhilesh

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Bundelkhand Expressway, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav accused the government of rushing to inaugurate the “half-complete” expressway and championing a “chaltaau” (make-do) culture. He also said that not building the E-way till Chitrakoot shows a “lack of vision”.

“The hurriedness in the inauguration of the half-complete Bundelkhand Expressway shows that its design is ‘chaltaau’ (make-do),” Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi and a press statement on Saturday.

“So, even with the defence corridor near it, the BJP government could not construct an airstrip like the one constructed on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway during the Samajwadi Party government,” Akhilesh said. The SP chief also tweeted a video along with his tweet.

On Saturday, PM Modi inaugurated the expressway at an event held in Jalaun.

The project took 28 months to complete, according to the government.

The four-lane 296-km expressway, constructed at a cost of around ₹14,850 crore by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), can later be expanded up to six lanes. Extending from National Highway (NH)-35 at Gonda village near Bharatkoop in Chitrakoot district to near Kudrail village in Etawah district, where it merges with the Agra-Lucknow expressway, the expressway passes through Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

In the statement, Akhilesh said that the Bundelkhand expressway that was inaugurated has bare pillars standing, incomplete slabs. The public has been confused by the inauguration of incomplete roads. Neither the toll plazas are ready, nor are there any connecting roads.

He further said that the credit for ushering in expressways in the state goes to the Samajwadi Party government, the BJP government can imitate but cannot match the quality.