SAD-BSP alliance will form next govt in Punjab: Maya

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has claimed that the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD)-BSP alliance will form a majority government in Punjab under the leadership of SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. She also said the Congress and other political parties will be wiped out in the Punjab assembly election scheduled to be held early next year.

Addressing a press conference at her residence in Lucknow on Tuesday, she said, “In 1996 general election, the SAD-BSP alliance had bagged 11 out of the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab. The Congress was wiped out in the election. In the coming assembly election, the history will repeat itself and the Congress besides rival parties will meet the same fate.”

Mayawati also extended wishes to SAD leadership on completing 100 years. “There are a few parties in the country that have served the people for hundred years. Akali Dal is one of the oldest regional parties in the country that is fighting for the welfare and rights of the people of Punjab,” she said.

“In last year hundred years, Punjab witnessed several social and political upheavals. Governments have been dismissed and Emergency has been imposed as well yet SAD has emerged as the voice of the people of Punjab,” Mayawati added.

“Punjab has a special place for us. The BSP has a strong bond with the people of Punjab since decades. Punjab is the birthplace of the BSP founder Kanshi Ram. He launched a movement for the uplift of the weaker sections in society in Punjab. The BSP cadre is working hard to fulfil the dreams of Kanshi Ram,” she said.

“Sukhbir Singh Badal has the blessings of former CM Prakash Singh Badal who has served the people of Punjab for a long time. Kanshi Ram had good terms with Prakash Singh Badal. The people of Punjab are aware of the fact,” former UP chief minister said.

BSP national general secretary Satish Chandra Mishra is on a three-day visit to poll-bound Punjab. He will participate in the foundation day programme of SAD organised at Moga. Later, he will discuss the assembly election campaign strategy with top SAD leaders, including former CM Prakash Singh Badal, Sukhbir Singh Badal and Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

On Wednesday, Mishra will hold a meeting with BSP office bearers and workers in Chandigarh. Later, he will attend a meeting of BSP-SAD candidates for the 2022 assembly election and other leaders. Besides discussing various issues associated with Punjab, he will also discuss poll strategy.

The SAD forged an alliance with the BSP in June for next year’s Punjab assembly polls. According to the seat-sharing arrangement, the BSP will field candidates in 20 of the 117 assembly seats in the state while the rest will be contested by the SAD.

‘Launching projects won’t strengthen BJP’s base’

Hitting out at the Centre and the UP government, the BSP chief said mere announcements, laying foundation stones and inaugurating projects before the 2022 UP assembly polls will not strengthen the base of the ruling party.

“The people are aware of the tactics of the political parties to woo them before the elections, yet I wish to alert people to the ploy of the ruling BJP before the election,” she said.

“The joining of the expelled, selfish and inactive leaders of the BSP by the rival parties will not expand their support base. The people are aware of such leaders, they call them ‘Aaya Ram- Gaya Ram’. The people have no good will towards such parties or leaders. The media is highlighting the joining of the leaders of other parties as a big event and the people are being misled. Such politics does not pay off in the long run. The BSP keeps itself self-clean by maintaining a distance from such politics,” she said.

“Some parties are gathering crowd with assuring tickets to several candidates on one assembly seat. They are indulging in various types of gimmicks to draw the attention of the people,” she said.