Safe investment means UP, says Adityanath

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath played the security, good governance and development card at the Ground-Breaking Ceremony 4.0, emphasizing that UP signifies unlimited potential and the state neither lacks manpower nor willpower. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during the Ground-breaking ceremony at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow, on Monday. (. Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

He said UP respects every investor, and now people have started saying that “Surakshit nivesh matlab Uttar Pradesh” (safe investment means U.P.)

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

“Before 2017, people feared the name of Uttar Pradesh and entreprenuers were not willing to invest in the state. Today, UP has recognized its talent and unlimited potential to become a state known for security, good governance and development. Now people say - ‘Surakshit nivesh means Uttar Pradesh’,” he said at the GBC.

The emphasised on the sacredness of UP, noting its association with Lord Ram, Krishna and Vishwanath. “It is a land of virtue; it is also a land of enterprise and entrepreneurship. Today, UP is moving towards converting the country’s work force into an economic powerhouse,” he said.

He said as the second-largest economy of the country, UP is contributing 9.2% to the Indian economy and everyone is familiar with the transformation of UP that is strengthening its identity with achieving the goal of self-reliance. “55% of the expressways in the country are in UP, providing uninterrupted connectivity to manufacturing centers in various corners of the state. We also have the largest rail/road network and junction of eastern and western dedicated freight corridor,” he said.

Adityanath said in the last 10 years. India has established itself as the 5th largest economy from 11th economy. “No one should have any doubt that India will become the third economy in the world during the third term of Prime Minister Modi. UP has faith in Modi guarantee. To achieve the target, we must focus on skill, scale and speed. If we continue to get support from entrepreneurs, we will achieve the goal,” he added.

Highlighting the investment possibilities in UP, the CM said everyone is aware of the unprecedented success of the Global Investors’ Summit organized in February 2023. “The industry expressed confidence and trust in our policies with investment proposals worth ₹40 lakh crore. Transformation with speed is the new identity of developed UP,” he said.

GBC 4.0 will not only give impetus to industrialization, but will also provide employment opportunities to more than 34 lakh youth of the state.

“UP has excellent water, land and air connectivity. Inland waterways from Varanasi to Haldia has removed the tag of land-locked state by connecting to eastern ports,” he said.

Adityanath said UP has announced a dedicated policy to attract FDI and investment of Fortune Global 500 companies. “It’s the first initiative by any state to attract global investment on a large scale, and we will definitely get benefit of our efforts,” he added.

The CM said that value addition is required in every area of the state so that it adds to its strength.

“In 2018, during the first investors summit, the Prime Minister had said here in Lucknow that UP has values and virtues but in these changing times, value addition is required. Not only in work culture or business culture, but UP’s strength in every area requires value addition,” said Adityanath.

The CM said the state has assimilated the Prime Minister’s instructions on value addition and framed its policies.

“For economic prosperity, special attention needs to be paid to three elements - land, population and capital. And the three elements are available in abundance in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.