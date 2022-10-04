Safety during festivals among top priorities: Yogi Adityanath

GORAKHPUR Extending his greetings to people on Vijaya Dashmi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday that safety should be among the top priorities during festivals.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Yogi Adityanath was attending a ‘Navmi pujan’ - performed on the last day of the nine-day festival. He also performed ‘Kanya Pujan’ at Gorakhnath temple.”Safety measures should be given utmost importance at all the Durga Puja pandals and temples during festival season,” he said.

“The worshipping of Goddess Durga during nine days twice a year is symbolic of Sanatan Dharma’s respect for women power and girls. Kanya Pujan on Navami marks the importance of ‘Matri shakti’,” Yogi Adityanath said while underlining the importance of women in ‘Sanatan Dharma’.

“Navratri and Vijaya Dashmi remind us that following the path of truth, righteousness and justice always leads to victory,” he said.

However, despite the CM’s stress on safety measures, pooja committees seem to have paid little heed to his words. Most of the puja pandals in the city do not have proper and safe electric connections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to reports only 70 puja committees applied for electricity connection while around 2800 puja pandals were being run on ‘katiya’ connection.

Meanwhile, the district administration has geared up for immersion of idols of goddess Durga.

On Navmi devotees could be seen on roads, going from pandal to pandal, to have glimpses of beautifully decorated deities in railway station, Durga Bari, Kali Mandir, Rapti Nagar and Daudpur.

To manage the crowd, the district administration restricted the entry of heavy vehicles from other districts for two days. Many routes have also been diverted. No vehicles would be allowed on the routes of Durga Puja procession in the city.

According to reports, 2500 temporary ponds have been made for immersion and police personnel deployed to keep strict vigil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SSP Gorakhpur Gaurav Grover conducted inspection of the procession routes and instructed for deployment of force at every corner.

A unique Dussehra atGorakhnath temple

Navratri and Vijay Dashmi celebrations become momentous at Gorakhnath temple, the apex body of the Nath Panth (sect).

Head priest of Gorakhpeeth and chief minister Yogi Adityanath is also the president of ‘Akhil Bharat Varshiya Avadhoot Bhesh Barah Panth Yogi Mahasabha’ and hence presides over all rituals.

Dussehra has a special meaning for Nath Panth because as per tradition, every year on the occasion of Vijay Dashmi, Nath Panth seers having any complaint appear before the head priest of Gorakhpeeth, who also holds the position of magistrate and settles their disputes.

Another notable feature of this week-long celebration is Kanya Puja or the worship of unmarried girls. During the worship, their feet are washed and tilak applied on their foreheads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A large congregation of people cutting across caste, creed and religious lines makes it a memorable event.

Yogi leads Vijaya Dashmi procession

An impressive victory procession led by chief minister and head priest of Gorakhpeeth, Yogi Adityanath, was taken out on Tuesday from Gorakhnath temple to Mansarovar and Ramlila ground to mark Vijaya Dashmi.

Seated on a chariot, Yogi Adityanath led the procession along with saffron-clad saints. Following him were thousands of devotees from all castes and religions.

Prior to this, as per the tradition, a Tilak Utsav was organised at the temple at mid-day. Prominent saint of the temple Kamalnath along with Dharmendranath and Shantinath applied tilak on the forehead of Yogi Adityanath. MLA Vipin Singh and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi also participated in the programme.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}