Saksham-22 will create awareness about clean and green energy: Swatantra Dev Singh
Jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh inaugurated the people-centric fuel conservation mega campaign ‘Saksham-2022’ at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan on Monday.
Saksham (Sanrakshan Kshamata Mahotsav) is an annual mass awareness campaign sponsored by oil marketing companies (OMC) for educating the masses about environmental protection. This year, Saksham’s theme is — “Celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav through green and clean energy.”
Appreciating the efforts being put in by the OMCs in promoting the cleaner and greener substitute of energy, the minister said, “Several new initiatives have been taken by the government of India for promoting ‘green and clean energy. These include the expansion of CGD networks, the Ujjwala programme, a roadmap for 20% ethanol blending, an augmentation of the share of natural gas in the primary energy mix, the SATAT initiative, LNG as a transport fuel, a national hydrogen mission and policies for the promotion of electric vehicles.”
“Petroleum conservation research association (PCRA), under the aegis of the ministry of petroleum and natural gas, is doing a good job in educating the masses about environment protection and our responsibility towards Earth. Energy secure and energy-efficient Bharat is truly the Atmanirbhar Bharat,” added Swatantra Dev Singh.
“This campaign will connect people with environmental protection by adopting green and alternative energy,” the minister added.
Sanjeev Kakkar, executive director, state head and state-level coordinator for OMCs in UP, said, “The campaign will run from April 11 to April 30 across the state, and around 6,000 activities will be conducted.”
Kakkar said, “Under this various interactive programmes and mass awareness activities like LPG panchayat, Cyclothon etc will be held.”
Other events during this campaign will include workshops for commercial vehicle drivers, seminars for housewives/cooks to adopt simple fuel-saving measures, and awareness campaigns through TV and radio.
UPSRTC managing director Rajendra Pratap was also present on the occasion, and underlined the importance of good driving and proper maintenance of vehicles for efficient fuel management. Six depot in-charges working under UPSRTC, who set a record in fuel conservation in their respective depots and registered the highest increase in the mileage of vehicles, were felicitated.
-
Man wanted for firing at girl in her house in Agra arrested
The Agra police on Monday arrested an accused, who was wanted for attacking a girl inside her house on April 1 after she spurned Luv Gurjar's marriage proposal. SSP/DIG Agra SK Singh said based on the confession of Luv Gurjar two of his associates-- Suraj Baghel and Raghu Thakur-- were also arrested on Tuesday. The officer said police had registered a named FIR at Itimad-ud-daula police station against the accused on April 1.
-
IMFL took the fizz out of other alcoholic drinks in 2021-22
The cup of Bacchus is overflowing, at least when it comes to Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL). The sales of IMFL have shown the healthiest growth in 2021-22 compared to other types of liquor like beer and country liquor. The changed drinking patterns during the Covid-19 pandemic, wherein people avoided chilled beverages like beer in favour of various types of IMFL like whisky, rum and brandy, have also solidified over time.
-
State will ask Centre about Kirit Somaiya’s whereabouts: HM Dilip Walse-Patil
Maharashtra home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Tuesday said that the state government will ask the Centre to check the whereabouts of Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya who is booked for allegedly misappropriating funds collected to save decommissioned aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The home minister also criticised Somaiya for not facing the action.
-
BDS students of IMS-BHU demand increase in MDS seats
Around 100 BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) students of faculty of dental sciences, IMS-BHU on Tuesday went on strike for about four hours demanding increase in number of seats in MDS (Master of Dental Surgery) course at the faculty and a state-of-the-art library. They said if their demands were not met within a week, they would go on indefinite strike.
-
Rising prices of fuel and other services affecting wedding preparations in Prayagraj
Because of the hike, the families gearing up to host weddings have to now pay an amount of anything from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh more as compared to what they would have paid last year. The guest house owners are not asking for more money owing to already agreed prices for services but they themselves are incurring the loss because of the sudden price rice of various commodities in the last two months.
