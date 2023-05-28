SP Maurya slams BJP for ‘inviting fundamentalist Brahmin gurus only’ for “Sengol” installation

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked the Centre by claiming that only “fundamentalist Brahmin gurus” were invited for the installation of the “Sengol” (a ceremonial sceptre) in the new Parliament building.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya. (HT file photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, “It is extremely unfortunate that only fundamentalist Brahmin gurus of the south were called for the installation of the Sengol. If the BJP government had faith in India as a secular sovereign nation, all religious leaders of the country such as Buddhist Dharmacharyas (monks), Jain Acharyas (sages), Guru Granthis, Muslim religious leaders (maulanas), Christian religious leaders (pastors) etc. would have been invited...By not doing so, the BJP has shown its vile and despicable mentality.”

“The BJP government is walking on the path of autocracy by establishing the Sengol and also trying to establish Brahminism by calling the Brahmin religious leaders of the South,” Maurya tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic “Sengol” in the Lok Sabha chamber.

