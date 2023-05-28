Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SP Maurya slams BJP for ‘inviting fundamentalist Brahmin gurus only’ for “Sengol” installation

SP Maurya slams BJP for ‘inviting fundamentalist Brahmin gurus only’ for “Sengol” installation

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 28, 2023 05:53 PM IST

Swami Prasad Maurya of the Samajwadi Party accused the Centre of inviting only "fundamentalist Brahmin gurus" for the installation of the "Sengol" in the new Parliament building. He criticized the BJP for not inviting religious leaders of other faiths and accused them of trying to establish Brahminism.

Samajwadi Party (SP) national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya on Sunday attacked the Centre by claiming that only “fundamentalist Brahmin gurus” were invited for the installation of the “Sengol” (a ceremonial sceptre) in the new Parliament building.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya. (HT file photo)

In a tweet in Hindi, Maurya said, “It is extremely unfortunate that only fundamentalist Brahmin gurus of the south were called for the installation of the Sengol. If the BJP government had faith in India as a secular sovereign nation, all religious leaders of the country such as Buddhist Dharmacharyas (monks), Jain Acharyas (sages), Guru Granthis, Muslim religious leaders (maulanas), Christian religious leaders (pastors) etc. would have been invited...By not doing so, the BJP has shown its vile and despicable mentality.”

“The BJP government is walking on the path of autocracy by establishing the Sengol and also trying to establish Brahminism by calling the Brahmin religious leaders of the South,” Maurya tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building on Sunday morning and installed the historic “Sengol” in the Lok Sabha chamber.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
samajwadi party swami prasad maurya
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP