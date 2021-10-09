Samajwadi Party leader booked for torching scooter during protest in Agra

A case was registered against vice president of city unit of Samajwadi Party on Friday for torching a scooter during a protest against hike in fuel prices, police said.

A report has also been sent to regional transport office (RTO) and Agra Nagar Nigam for further action as burning of scooter caused pollution and damage to property, said Rajeev Kumar, circle officer for Sadar circle.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The case was registered at Rakabganj police station on Friday night against ten named persons, including vice president of city unit of Samajwadi Party Rizwan Raisuddin ‘Prince’, for torching a scooter during protest near Dholpur House,” said Kumar.

The case was registered for violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and relevant provisions of Epidemic Act. Traffic was disturbed due to protest and air pollution was also caused, Kumar said.

Speaking on the issue, SP leader Rizwan said: “It was a protest against hike in prices of petrol and diesel by Samajwadi Party and we chose to burn a scooter to symbolize the agony faced by common man.”

District unit president Madhusudan Sharma and city unit president Wazid Nisar too had held protests on Friday at separate locations but they chose to offer flowers to drivers of vehicles to convey the message.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}