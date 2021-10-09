Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Samajwadi Party leader booked for torching scooter during protest in Agra
lucknow news

Samajwadi Party leader booked for torching scooter during protest in Agra

The case was registered against vice president of Agra unit of Samajwadi Party for violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and relevant provisions of Epidemic Act
Rizwan Raisuddin ‘Prince’ (in black jacket), the vice president of Agra unit of Samajwadi Party burning scooter to protest hike in fuel prices in Agra on Friday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 09, 2021 10:59 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Agra

A case was registered against vice president of city unit of Samajwadi Party on Friday for torching a scooter during a protest against hike in fuel prices, police said.

A report has also been sent to regional transport office (RTO) and Agra Nagar Nigam for further action as burning of scooter caused pollution and damage to property, said Rajeev Kumar, circle officer for Sadar circle.

“The case was registered at Rakabganj police station on Friday night against ten named persons, including vice president of city unit of Samajwadi Party Rizwan Raisuddin ‘Prince’, for torching a scooter during protest near Dholpur House,” said Kumar.

The case was registered for violation of prohibitory orders under section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and relevant provisions of Epidemic Act. Traffic was disturbed due to protest and air pollution was also caused, Kumar said.

Speaking on the issue, SP leader Rizwan said: “It was a protest against hike in prices of petrol and diesel by Samajwadi Party and we chose to burn a scooter to symbolize the agony faced by common man.”

District unit president Madhusudan Sharma and city unit president Wazid Nisar too had held protests on Friday at separate locations but they chose to offer flowers to drivers of vehicles to convey the message.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yogi Adityanath reaches out to farmers, says no move to snap their power connections

Ahead of UP election, Maya seeks ban on pre-poll surveys

Tiger carcass found floating in Uttar Pradesh canal

Lakhimpur Kheri incident: Akhilesh Yadav says farmers, law being crushed
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP