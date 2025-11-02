Samajwadi Party’s Kairana MP meets Azam Khan in Rampur

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP from Kairana Iqra Hasan met senior party leader Azam Khan at his residence in Rampur late Friday evening, describing the interaction as a “family visit” while using the occasion to launch a sharp attack on the BJP-led government. Samajwadi Party MP Iqra Hasan with veteran party leader Azam Khan and others in Rampur. (HT)

Speaking to reporters after her meeting with Azam Khan, Hasan said, “Azam Sahab is like an elder member of our family. This was not a political meeting but a personal visit to enquire about his health. However, I must say that the situation in the country deeply worries me — minorities are living in fear, unsure of when a mob or bulldozer might arrive at their homes or when false cases might be filed against them.”

“The India we knew 15 years ago is no longer the same,” she remarked.

“The government must ensure that every citizen can live with courage, dignity, and respect,” Hasan said.

“Today, Muslims fear that bulldozers may roll into their homes or mobs may gather outside without cause,” she said.

Touching on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Hasan said that while the government has passed 33% reservation for women, implementation on the ground remains crucial.

Iqra Hasan expressed confidence in the Samajwadi Party’s prospects in the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, claiming that the party is fully prepared to return to power.

“The SP will repeat its 2024 Lok Sabha performance. The SP and PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance is strong and united. All members are working hard on the ground. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party will form the government again in Uttar Pradesh,” she asserted.

The SP had won 37 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in 2024 while its INDIA bloc partner, the Congress, bagged six seats. The BJP’s tally came down to 33 in 2024 from 62 in 2019.