Sambhal Police denies permission for Mela in memory of Ghaznavi’s nephew

MEERUT The Neja Mela, traditionally held in Sambhal to ‘commemorate’ Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, nephew of foreign invader Mahmud Ghaznavi. will not take place this year. The Mela committee had sought permission for the event from the additional superintendent of police, but the latter refused, citing public objections over the fair organised in memory of a person said to have been involved in the loot of Somnath Temple. During a meeting with the Neja Mela Committee members at Sadar Kotwali police station on Monday, the ASP questioned them about the origins of the event (Pic for representation)

As per historical records, Ghaznavi attacked India 17 times between 1000 and 1027 AD. During this time, he also attacked many big temples including Somnath Temple.

ASP Shrish Chandra emphasized that Masood Ghazi was responsible for large-scale atrocities in India, including the looting of the Somnath Temple. “Supporting a historical invader is unacceptable, even if the tradition is centuries old,” he added.

The officer said another community raised objections over the fair, and in the interest of public safety, permission is denied. “The event cannot be organized in the name of a ‘plunderer’ and any attempt to raise the ‘Neja Mela flag’ (a green flag) will be considered an act of anti-nationalism,” he said.

During a meeting with the Neja Mela Committee members at Sadar Kotwali police station on Monday, the ASP questioned them about the origins of the event. When the members explained that the event was dedicated to Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, the ASP categorically rejected the idea, stating that no fair will be held in the name of a historical figure associated with invasions and plundering.

“The person who looted Somnath Temple will not be honoured in any way. If anyone raises the Neja Mela flag, they will be deemed anti-national. If you consider yourself a part of this country, how can you celebrate the legacy of a plunderer?” asked ASP Chandra . A video of the conversation was widely circulated on social media.

The officer advised the committee to approach higher authorities, if they still wished to hold the event. However, he cautioned that no unauthorized activities related to the Neja Mela should take place.

“Meet the magistrate first, but before that, no fair in the memory of a plunderer will be allowed. If you claim it’s a tradition, then get the necessary approvals.” he added.

Mela committee members argued that the event is primarily a religious gathering that includes Fatihah (prayers for the deceased). However, the ASP rejected their argument, saying that nothing would be allowed in the memory of a looter and a murderer.

The Neja Mela in Sambhal was traditionally held on the second Tuesday after Holi to honour Syed Salar Masood Ghazi. Before the event, a ceremonial flag was also raised. However, this year, the administration has explicitly denied permission for the event.

Also known as ‘Ghazi Miyan’, Syed Salar Masood Ghazi, has been a polarising symbol in UP, where his tomb in Bahraich is a site of pilgrimage and contention. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has repeatedly invoked Ghazi’s name in speeches, contrasting him with figures like Suheldev, whom he portrays as a nationalist hero resisting foreign aggression. During a 2021 rally in Bahraich, Adityanath dubbed Samajwadi Party leaders—his primary political rivals—”disciples of Ghazi”.