Sambhal SP seeks explanation from CO over Iran remark amid political uproar

A Sambhal police officer’s blunt advice to people concerned about the Iran-Israel conflict, telling them to “board a plane and go to Iran”, has landed the officer in trouble, with opposition leaders demanding action and the district’s superintendent of police (SP) seeking an explanation over the remarks. Kuldeep Kumar, Sambhal circle officer (CO) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP)

Asaduddin Owaisi, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and MP was among the first to hit out, saying the officer had no right to dictate how citizens express their views in a democracy. “I want to tell that DSP that this country does not belong to your father. You are speaking the language of Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu,” Owaisi said in Hyderabad, adding that freedom of expression is guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Iqbal Mehmood, Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA from Sambhal, drew a pointed comparison. “If the officer wanted to make such statements, he should have done so when violence against Hindus in Bangladesh was being reported. Why didn’t he tell Hindus here to board a plane and go to Bangladesh to help them?” he asked. Samajwadi Party MP Ziaur Rahman Barq called the statement “shameful and unfortunate” on X, questioning who had given any officer the right to insult a religion or community.

The controversy erupted after a video clip from a Peace Committee meeting, held at Sadar police station in Sambhal ahead of Alvida Juma and Eid, went viral on social media. Kuldeep Kumar, Sambhal circle officer (CO) and deputy superintendent of police (DSP), who was presiding over the meeting in the absence of the regular CO, had warned participants against disturbing communal harmony over international conflicts.

“Many people seem to be itching over this issue. There is a conflict going on between Iran and Israel, yet they are trying to poke their noses into it. If it bothers you so much, then go ahead and board a plane. When the plane goes to bring back the Indians stranded in Iran, you can sit in it, go there, fight from Iran’s side, and then come back. But if two other countries are fighting and that conflict starts affecting law and order in our country, then we will deal with it very firmly,” the officer said.

Shaukat Ali, AIMIM’s Uttar Pradesh president, said threatening Muslims at a Peace Committee meeting was inappropriate and that police should file a case if anyone commits an unconstitutional act, rather than issuing threats.

Amid the row, Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, Sambhal SP, confirmed that the officer had been asked to submit a detailed explanation. “We have taken cognizance of the matter,” the SP said.

City magistrate Sudhir Kumar and inspector Gajendra Singh were also present at the meeting on Wednesday.