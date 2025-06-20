Sambhal violence: Charge sheet details SP MP Barq’s conversation with Jama Masjid president

MEERUT The UP Police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) has named Samajwadi Party MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq and Jama Masjid Committee president Zafar Ali as the main conspirators in the violence that broke out near Sambhal’s Shahi Jama Masjid in November last year. The 1,100-page charge sheet filed in the case highlights a conspiracy to obstruct the lawful survey through mob mobilisation and incitement. According to the charge sheet, the SP MP’s personal assistant’s father, Rizwan, an electrician at the mosque, also played a pivotal role in assembling the mob. (File Photo)

“The charge sheet details multiple conversations that took place between Barq and Shahi Jama Masjid’s president Zafar Ali from November 22 to 24. They conspired to stop the court-ordered survey and were responsible for gathering the crowd on November 24, the day on which widespread violence broke out,” said SP (Sambhal) KK Bishnoi.

According to the charge sheet, the SP MP’s personal assistant’s father, Rizwan, an electrician at the mosque, also played a pivotal role in assembling the mob. Acting on the instructions of Barq, Rizwan made several calls to people from areas around the Jama Masjid and from Sarai Tareen, urging them to gather in large numbers to prevent the survey scheduled for November 24. Rizwan’s call detail records (CDRs), reviewed by the police, corroborated this account.

Investigation revealed that individuals contacted by Rizwan were also directly involved in orchestrating the violence. Their participation was confirmed through phone conversations and subsequent evidence gathered during the probe. In total, 23 individuals have been named as accused in the charge sheet. Some have been arrested, while others have been served notices under Section 35(3) of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The charge sheet states that Zafar Ali, the mosque committee president, first received information about the impending survey late on November 23. He immediately informed MP Barq, who responded that the survey must not be allowed to proceed and instructed for a crowd to be gathered. Barq held multiple conversations with Rizwan that night, directing him to organise resistance. The next morning, a large crowd assembled, ultimately resulting in violent clashes, it further stated.

Zafar Ali is also accused of holding a press conference after the incident and issuing misleading statements about the events and the legality of the survey. Despite multiple rounds of questioning, he failed to provide any substantial evidence and eventually admitted that the MP had instructed the gathering of the crowd. Zafar Ali has been in judicial custody since March 23.

List of Accused in charge sheet: MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq, Zafar Ali (president, Jama Masjid Committee), Asif, Danish, Muzammil, Subhan, Jamshed Alam, Rafiq Ali, Asim, Abdul Rahman, Rizwan, Haji Rashid, Laddan Khan, Mumtaz, Itrat Hussain, Matahir Hussain, Abdul Mabood Khan, Mohsin, Arish, Gilman, Zahid Ali, Altamash and Muzammil Khan.

In addition to Zafar Ali, five other office-bearers of the Jama Masjid Committee have been named as accused. While none of these five have been arrested, they have been served legal notices under Section 35(3).

The SIT has recorded statements of 14 key witnesses, including police officers and advocates, who were present during the violence. These testimonies, the charge sheet notes, are critical and provide first-hand accounts of the events as they unfolded.

The son of SP MLA Iqbal Mehmood, Suhail Iqbal, who was initially named in the FIR along with 700–800 unidentified individuals, has been given a clean chit by the SIT. Though his presence at the site was confirmed, no active role in instigating or participating in the violence was found.

A controversial speech delivered by MP Zia-ur-Rehman Barq on November 22 outside the Jama Masjid has been cited as a major trigger in the charge sheet. In his speech, Barq had stated that the mosque’s survey was illegal and declared that “this was a mosque and will remain a mosque.” The SIT argues that this inflammatory statement created a highly sensitive atmosphere, directly contributing to the violence that erupted two days later. The speech has been included as evidence and will be presented in court.

Notably, Barq, protected by a high court stay on arrest, was questioned for four hours on April 8 in Delhi. Zafar Ali was arrested in March based on “emerging evidence” of his involvement. With his bail applications rejected, Ali, also a practicing lawyer, remains in jail.