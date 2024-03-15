Same mastermind behind police and RO/ARO exam paper leaks in UP: Probe

LUCKNOW The mastermind of UP Police constable recruitment exam question paper leak, Rajiv Nayan Mishra, was also behind the question paper leak of Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer (Preliminary) Examination, 2023, conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on February 11, 2024, said police here on Friday. The STF had on Thursday arrested two key accused, including a manager of RO/ARO exam centre in Para (Lucknow), Saurabh Shukla, and a UP police constable Arun Kumar Singh, who was sacked after his involvement surfaced in question paper leak of teachers’ recruitment exam held in 2019. (Pic for representation)

They said Mishra was still on the run and the main source of police exam paper leak could be confirmed only after his arrest.

In a press conference, UP DGP and ADG (UP STF) Amitabh Yash informed that Saurabh Shukla was manager of Ganga Devi Memorial School of Hans Kheda, Para, and Arun Kumar Singh was 2011 batch UP police constable, who was sacked in 2019 after being arrested in the teacher recruitment paper leak.

The duo was arrested after being called for questioning at STF headquarters in Lucknow.

Officials said Shukla met one Ajay Sharma during Polytechnic exam in 2023 when the latter offered him a handsome amount if he helped in leaking online exam question paper leak. “Shukla and Sharma were in regular touch since then. Similarly, he was in touch with Arun Kumar Singh,” added the DGP.

“During interrogation, Saurabh Shukla revealed that the solved question papers of Hindi and General Studies of RO/ARO exam were sent to him by Ajay Sharma around 7am, around two hours before the start of examination on February 11. Sharma got the question papers from Rajiv Nayan Mishra, and he has no information how Mishra got the papers,” said the ADG.

He said Arun Kumar Singh met Rajiv Mishra through one Sharad Singh after meeting him in Lucknow where he was lodged after being arrested in Vyapam (Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal) scam of Madhya Pradesh in 2018.