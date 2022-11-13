Sangam city poet sets record with his poem

PRAYAGRAJ: Sangam city’s poet Tauqeer Zaidi, grandson of noted poet Akbar Allahabadi, has created a new world record by writing the longest masnavi (long narrative poem in rhyming couplets) of Urdu literature.

The masnavi consists of 6,184 verses and was completed in just 103 hours.

“The new record has been set and registered in the Harvard Book of World Records on October 29, 2022 and the certificate has now reached me,” he said confirming the development.

Zaidi has done his schooling from Boys High School in Prayagraj followed by Bachelor and Master’s degrees from Allahabad University and PhD from Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan.

In his teenage, he published a compilation of his ghazals ‘Sangam Ki Lehren’ which was appreciated by intellectuals Like Upendranath ‘Ashk’, Amarkant, Prof Aqeel Rizvi and Moazzam Pasha Raz Allahabadi among others.

He has penned dozens of books on ghazal, doha, nazm, nauha, marsia, masnavi, manzoom and received several awards and honors like Saraswat Samman, Shehanshahe-Sukhan Award, Prof Malikzada Manzoor Ahmed Award, Mojiznuma Award, Shayere-Aazam Award and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Award.

He has produced serials like ‘Jail Me Hai Zindagi’ and “Prerna” among others.