Sanjay Nishad rolls out yatra, takes swipe at ally BJP

LUCKNOW Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally Nirbal Indian Shoshit Hamara Aam Dal (Nishad) leader Sanjay Nishad on Wednesday said that his party would play the role of a kingmaker in the 2022 UP assembly elections.

He said this while launching a month-long 20,000 km ‘sankalp samaj utthan arakshan’ yatra from Lucknow. The yatra started days after Sanjay Nishad was caught in a sting operation, making highly objectionable remarks about how he planned to win the elections.

On the occasion of the yatra’s launch, he dismissed the sting and said it was carried out by his opponents who were jealous of his rise and his ability to unite the riverine community.

“I openly want to tell all that yes, I need money, but not for myself. It’s for the poor community of mine. I would like to invite those liaison people who are out to discredit me to be part of my yatra,” he said.

The yatra would conclude with a rally in Lucknow on October 15, said Nishad. While making it clear that his party would contest the 2022 UP polls with BJP, the Nishad party top leader, who targeted all the opposition parties, also took a swipe at the BJP.

“This yatra will also remind our ally BJP about the promises it made to us ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. These include promises of reservation, taking steps for the betterment of the community and withdrawal of political cases on cadre,” he said.

“Our party cadres and 18% voters have now stopped voting for the Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and the Congress and you can well see their fate. If our ally doesn’t keep its promises, then Sanjay Nishad would remain the only Nishad voter of the party. That’s why we feel that BJP should quickly fulfill its promises,” he said.

“On October 15 at a massive ‘sarkar banao, adhikar pao (form government, get rights) rally at Lucknow’s Ramabai Ambedkar grounds, we will put all the issues before the Nishad community. Whatever decision the community takes would be acceptable to us,” he added.